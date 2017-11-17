Suspect takes plea deal in murder of Cesley Taylor

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One of the men accused of shooting and killing Cesley Taylor has taken a plea deal on Friday in court.

Darion Evans was sentenced to 45 years after he plead guilty to first-degree murder in the 2015 shooting death of Cesley Taylor.

Police say Taylor, 21, was killed during a robbery when four men, including Evans, broke into her apartment and robbed her and her roommate. Both victims were shot. The roommate survived.

According to the plea deal, charges of armed robbery were dropped.

Evans must serve 100 percent of the sentence and will be on mandatory supervised release for three years once released.

The three other suspects, Daiquan Cline, Shaitan L. Cook Jr. and Bryan H. O'Neal are also facing charges in the case.