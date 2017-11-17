Suspect takes plea deal in murder of Cesley Taylor

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One of the men accused of shooting and killing Cesley Taylor has taken a plea deal on Friday in court. 

Darion Evans was sentenced to 45 years after he plead guilty to first-degree murder in the 2015 shooting death of Cesley Taylor. 

Police say Taylor, 21, was killed during a robbery when four men, including Evans, broke into her apartment and robbed her and her roommate. Both victims were shot. The roommate survived. 

According to the plea deal, charges of armed robbery were dropped. 

Evans must serve 100 percent of the sentence and will be on mandatory supervised release for three years once released. 

The three other suspects, Daiquan Cline, Shaitan L. Cook Jr. and Bryan H. O'Neal are also facing charges in the case. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More