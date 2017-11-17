2 arrested for stealing car, burglarizing business

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Two people have been arrested for stealing a car and burglarizing an Ideal Auto Sales.

Laurence Thompson and Mathew S. Cook were arrested on Thursday morning for their role in the crime.

Police say they were called to the Ideal Auto Sales in the 1900 block of Lakeland Blvd. for an alarm. When they arrived they found a car had been stolen and the business ware burglarized.

The car was located near Hindsboro and pursued by a Coles County Sheriff's Deputy. The suspects fled on foot.

Thompson was charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing and eluding police. Cook was charged with obstructing justice, and resisting a peace officer.

Both were arrested and taken to the Coles County Jail.