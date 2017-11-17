Indiana man dies in Danville head-on crash

Posted:

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville police are investigating a fatal crash that killed and Indiana man on Thursday afternoon in downtown Danville. 

According to the News-Gazette, the crash happen at 1:15 p.m. on South Gilbert Street on Memorial Bridge. That's over the Vemilion River.

Police say another motorists was driving south on Gilbert when he veered into the northbound lane and struck an oncoming vehicle. That vehicle was driven by the Indiana man. 

The victim, 52-year-old Michael Shanks of Kokomo, Ind., was rushed to an Urbana hospital where he later died. He had a passenger in the car. It was unclear if they were injured. 

No citations have been issued as of Friday. The accident is still under investigation. 

The name of the victim is not yet released. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More