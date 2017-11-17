Indiana man dies in Danville head-on crash

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville police are investigating a fatal crash that killed and Indiana man on Thursday afternoon in downtown Danville.

According to the News-Gazette, the crash happen at 1:15 p.m. on South Gilbert Street on Memorial Bridge. That's over the Vemilion River.

Police say another motorists was driving south on Gilbert when he veered into the northbound lane and struck an oncoming vehicle. That vehicle was driven by the Indiana man.

The victim, 52-year-old Michael Shanks of Kokomo, Ind., was rushed to an Urbana hospital where he later died. He had a passenger in the car. It was unclear if they were injured.

No citations have been issued as of Friday. The accident is still under investigation.

The name of the victim is not yet released.