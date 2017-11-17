Credit card theft caught on camera

Posted:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are on the hunt for a credit card crook. They say around 10am on November 7th, the man in the pictures walked into an office at Christie Clinic and stole credit cards right out of a purse. 

A short time later someone spent more than $500 on those credit cards a Walmart.  

If you have any information call Detective DeLong at (217) 351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at (217)373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips
mobile app.

You will remain anonymous. 

