Credit card theft caught on camera

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are on the hunt for a credit card crook. They say around 10am on November 7th, the man in the pictures walked into an office at Christie Clinic and stole credit cards right out of a purse.

A short time later someone spent more than $500 on those credit cards a Walmart.

If you have any information call Detective DeLong at (217) 351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at (217)373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips

mobile app.

You will remain anonymous.