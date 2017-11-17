Dash camera video released from Halloween crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Dash camera video of a police chase and crash on Halloween night in Decatur has been released.

In the video you can see the SUV Deputies were chasing. Macon County responded to reports of a SUV driving erratically. Just minutes later the SUV crashes on its side on Franklin Street in downtown Decatur.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened when the SUV ran a red light and hit another car. In the video you can also see the foot chase that followed as deputies tracked down the driver of the SUV.

The crash ended up injuring a total of four people.