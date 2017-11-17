ALPLM opens new holiday exhibit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is giving guests a glimpse of what holidays are like at the White House.

Their newest exhibit, "Holidays at the White House:A Presidential Christmas" open Friday, and features four different administrations.

The exhibit features photos, videos and original artifacts from Dwight Eisenhower, John F Kennedy, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

"You'll see represented in this exhibit we borrowed from the George W. Bush library one year was all about home for the holidays so they represented different presidential homes and decorated those models around the white house. So they sit down with their personalities their areas of focus and they come up with these themes for decorating the White House" said Alan Lowe, Executive Director of ALPLM.

Some of the highlights include, a dancing Lincoln Christmas ornament from the Clinton White House, a model of Lincoln's Springfield home made in the Bush Administration, photos of the Kennedy family celebrating their last Christmas, a designer's sketch of a holiday dress for Hilary Clinton, a menorah given to Clinton and a yarmulke and dreidel given to Bush, and holiday videos shot from the vantage point of Bush's dog Barney.

The exhibit will run through January 7th and is included in the admission price.