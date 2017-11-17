Driver cited in 2 separate fatal crashes

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The driver cited for killing a Clinton couple last weekend is also the same man cited for a fatal crash from September.

According to the Illinois State Police, Andrew J. Johnson was cited for failure to stop on Saturday. Johnson was driving a semi truck loaded with grain. He was traveling west on Autumn Road and struck a vehicle. Tony and Karen Hable were pronounced dead at the scene.

Court records from Macon County show that Johnson was also cited for failure to obey a yield signal for a fatal crash on Sept. 4 that killed Phil Jacobs Sr. The crash happened on U.S. 51 in Macon County.

At this Johnson has only been cited in the two fatal crashes.