Rev Jesse Jackson discloses Parkinson's disease diagnosis

Driver cited in 2 separate fatal crashes
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The driver responsible for killing a Clinton couple last weekend is also the same man responsible for a fatal crash from September.
Police arrest suspect in home shooting
Springfield, Ill. (WAND) – One man is behind bars in connection to an Friday morning shooting in Springfield.
Suspect takes plea deal in murder of Cesley Taylor
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One of the men accused of shooting and killing Cesley Taylor has taken a plea deal on Friday in court.
Criminal sexual abuse charges filed against woman
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A Chatham woman is facing criminal sexual abuse charges.
Toledo man wins on Ultimate Crossword ticket
TOLEDO, Ill. (WAND) – A Toledo man was the lucky winner on an Ultimate Crossword ticket.
Woman killed, child hurt in Danville crash
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Danville police are investigating another crash in the city.
Car theft manhunt forced school lockdown
ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a school had to go on lockdown before the arrest of a car theft suspect.
A hunting trip for people with disabilities
SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - The Annual Lake Shelbyville Deer Hunt for People with Physical Disabilities kicked off Friday morning.
All-State football teams released: 1A - 4A
The following are the local All-State football selections for Classes 1A - 4A, as released by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association. For a full list see the accompanying images. Classes 5A - 8A will be released on Thursday evening. Class 1A LB/OL Trevor Webb (Argenta-Oreana) RB/DB Drayton Davis (Athens) WR/CB Blaize Cobb-Griffin (Salt Fork) WR Dalton Hoel (Tuscola) OL/DL Hunter Woodard (Tuscola) QB Dionte Lewis (Warrensburg-Latham) Class 2A OL Cody ...
