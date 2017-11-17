Training facility to continue preparing new officers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A police academy in Champaign is staying open, even with a new facility set to open elsewhere in central Illinois.

University of Illinois officers are saying they will continue to train recruits at the University of Illinois Police Training Institute. The announcement came from police leaders during a PTI graduation ceremony on Thursday.

U of I police leaders have said the institute was in danger of having to shut down, potentially by the end of 2017, after the announcement of a new police academy in Decatur. That building is scheduled to open in January.

“We (will) remain open, continue to provide excellent training (and) continue our academic research component, as well as our very public engagement and community outreach component,” said PTI Director Michael Schlosser.

The institute recognized 80 fully trained officers in Thursday’s graduation event. U of I police had to finish a state-mandated 14 week program in order to avoid closing the institute.