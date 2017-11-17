Mattoon shooting suspect appears in court Friday

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND): The Mattoon High School student accused of opening fire inside the school this past September appeared in court today.

This was the 15-year-old's second appearance in front of a judge at the Coles County Court House. The hearing lasted no more than 10 minutes.

Lawyers in the case are still waiting for a risk assessment to be completed. That assessment will look at the dangers the suspect may pose to a community.

Today, the juveniles subpoenaed medical records were given to both the prosecution and the defense

The Mattoon freshman sat in front of his family. He was dressed in casual clothes.

Coles County State's Attorney Brian Bower says the magnitude of this case isn't lost on anyone.

"Respecting what has occurred to the victims, and in this case the victims would include individuals who were actually injured but also all the children in that cafeteria and their families have been victimized to a large degree by this slice of reality coming to their lives," Bower says.

The suspect will appear in court again in January. At the point, lawyers hope to begin the trial.