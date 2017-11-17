Vets get vital services

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Veterans from across central Illinois took part Friday in the 9th annual Veterans’ stand-down.

The event provided low-income and homeless vets with essential services to help make their lives a bit easier.  It is sponsored by the Coalition of Veterans’ Concerns.

Services provided range from housing, to financial and even childcare.  Vets were provided with free haircuts and a meal.

More than 100 veterans came to the Decatur Salvation Army headquarters from Danville, Decatur, Springfield and Bloomington.

