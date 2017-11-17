Woman killed, child hurt in Danville crash

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Danville police are investigating another crash in the city.

The News-Gazette reports a pickup truck crashed into a car at about 12:21 a.m. Friday. Officers say a woman drove along Bowman Avenue into the path of the truck, which hit her car near the intersection of Bowman and Voorhees Street.

The unnamed woman died at the scene, while a 3-year-old girl in the car and the truck driver both went to an Urbana hospital. Police told the newspaper the woman drove at a high speed at the time of the crash.

The News-Gazette has not named the pickup truck driver, a 66-year-old man from Danville, at this time. No information about health condition is available as of 6 p.m. Friday.

The first of two deadly crashes in a span of two days happened after 1 p.m. Thursday, when a car drove into another lane on Danville’s South Gilbert Street. Kokomo, Ind., man Michael Shanks, 52, died in that crash.