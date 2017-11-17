Police: Student's shooting threat was a joke

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a student who posted a threat aimed at a Champaign school only meant it as a joke.

Champaign officers say a 15-year-old teen posted a photo on Facebook of target practice at a shooting range on Sunday, Nov. 12. After his initial post, a friend posted it again and told other Centennial High School students “not to come to school tomorrow”. When Centennial leaders heard about the threat the following morning, they brought extra police into school.

Police say their investigation revealed no credible threat and no intended threat from the student. They arrested the 15-year-old on a disorderly conduct charge and referred them to a Youth Assessment Center juvenile diversion program. A second student also ended up in police custody.

Officers say a number of students stayed home on Nov. 13 after seeing the post go viral on Facebook.

“This incident is a reminder to youth and families that police count on the community’s partnership to immediately report incidents that may be alarming, or present (a) potential threat, suspicion, or harassing behaviors,” Champaign police said in a news release. “Parents (or) guardians are encouraged to talk with youth around social media accountability and the importance of reporting cautionary information to parents and/or authorities.”

The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office has results of the investigation in its possession for review.