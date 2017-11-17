Red kettle fundraiser kicks off in central Illinois

Posted: Updated:

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to help collect holiday donations.

The Red Kettle Campaign officially started Friday and runs through Dec. 23. In the next month, Salvation Army leaders say they need people to ring bells across Champaign County. They say it takes about 7,000 ringer hours across the board to man every station in the area. Champaign-Urbana, Rantoul, Mahomet and St. Joseph will all need bell-ringers for their kettles.

“We truly understand that this campaign couldn’t be the heartwarming success we have experienced without the caring support coming from the community who volunteer to ring bells as well as fill the kettles,” said Major Tom McDowell. “We’re reaching out to both.”

The Salvation Army says 82 cents of every dollar donated goes to veterans, the elderly and people who need emergency help. Food, transitional housing and clothing are all available through the service in an effort to help people rebuild after a disaster.

Kettles need to be manned from 11 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Monday through Saturday through Dec. 23. People interested in signing up can click here.

Small business can put small kettles near their counters to collect donations if they want to. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More