Red kettle fundraiser kicks off in central Illinois

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to help collect holiday donations.

The Red Kettle Campaign officially started Friday and runs through Dec. 23. In the next month, Salvation Army leaders say they need people to ring bells across Champaign County. They say it takes about 7,000 ringer hours across the board to man every station in the area. Champaign-Urbana, Rantoul, Mahomet and St. Joseph will all need bell-ringers for their kettles.

“We truly understand that this campaign couldn’t be the heartwarming success we have experienced without the caring support coming from the community who volunteer to ring bells as well as fill the kettles,” said Major Tom McDowell. “We’re reaching out to both.”

The Salvation Army says 82 cents of every dollar donated goes to veterans, the elderly and people who need emergency help. Food, transitional housing and clothing are all available through the service in an effort to help people rebuild after a disaster.

Kettles need to be manned from 11 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Monday through Saturday through Dec. 23. People interested in signing up can click here.

Small business can put small kettles near their counters to collect donations if they want to.