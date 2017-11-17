Opioid treatment options available at Decatur clinic

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An effort to fight back against opioid addiction is underway in Decatur.

Through a partnership between Crossing Healthcare and Heritage Health in Decatur, people can take advantage of a service that provides either a shot or daily medication to fight against opioid usage. The treatment includes the use of Vivitrol and Suboxone, drugs that can help put a stop to opioid relapses.

The treatments are available if a person visits an outpatient clinic located at 1029 N. Water St. in Decatur. It first opened for business in 2016.

Doctors behind the new treatments say they can have a strong impact on a person’s addiction recovery.

“Both of these medications help so that individuals don’t have issues with cravings and (can) deal with withdrawals for their opioid addiction,” said Dr. Dana Ray, Chief Medical Officer for Crossing Healthcare. “This, coupled along with counseling, is the gold standard as far as treatment for individuals with opioid addiction.”

Dr. Ray says low-income patients also have access to these opioid treatments.