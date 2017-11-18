Freshman Mark Smith leads Illini past DePaul

CHAMPAIGN -- Freshman guard Mark Smith posted 21 points and redshirt sophomore Kipper Nichols added 16 points off the bench as Illinois outlasted visiting DePaul 82-73 on Friday night in the Gavitt Tipoff Games.



The two programs' first meeting in 60 years was a sloppy one -- they committed 35 turnovers combined and racked up 59 fouls.



Illinois (3-0) got at least 6 points from eight players and Mark Smith's 21 points were bolstered by a 12-for-12 performance from the free throw line.



DePaul (1-2) got 19 points from freshman Justin Roberts and 15 points from Max Strus.



The Illini got out-rebounded 21-19 and shot just 41.7 percent but clamped down on DePaul to the tune of 36.5 percent shooting.



Illinois hosts Marshall (2-1) at 4 p.m. on Sunday.