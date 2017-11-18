Maroa-Forsyth 'pioneer' has perfect GPA

MAROA -- Reilly Fitzpatrick can now add "pioneer" to her list of accomplishments.



The junior kicker has been a valuable asset for 11-1 Maroa-Forsyth this football season, so much so that she was named Academic All-State.



That makes Fitzpatrick part of an ultra-exclusive group: females who have made their way onto football All-State lists of any kind.



In Reilly's case, the "Academic" side of the title is especially strong -- she has a perfect 5.0 GPA and hopes to help developing countries as an engineer after college.



Fitzpatrick discusses what it's like to play with a team of all boys, plus her life aspirations off the field.