All-State football teams released: 5A - 8A

Amir Brummett and his twin brother Armon were each named All-State in 5A after helping the Generals to an 8-3 season.

The following are the local All-State football selections for Classes 5A - 8A, as released by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association. For a full list see the accompanying images. Classes 1A - 4A are available here.



Class 5A

QB/DB Amir Brummett (MacArthur)

WR/DB Armon Brummett (MacArthur)



Class 6A

DB Spencer Redd (Sacred Heart-Griffin)

WR Cameron Jones (Springfield High)