All-State football teams released: 5A - 8A

Posted:
Amir Brummett and his twin brother Armon were each named All-State in 5A after helping the Generals to an 8-3 season. Amir Brummett and his twin brother Armon were each named All-State in 5A after helping the Generals to an 8-3 season.
5A All-State Team 5A All-State Team
6A All-State Team 6A All-State Team
7A All-State Team 7A All-State Team
8A All-State Team 8A All-State Team

The following are the local All-State football selections for Classes 5A - 8A, as released by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association. For a full list see the accompanying images. Classes 1A - 4A are available here.
 

Class 5A
QB/DB Amir Brummett (MacArthur)
WR/DB Armon Brummett (MacArthur)

Class 6A
DB Spencer Redd (Sacred Heart-Griffin)
WR Cameron Jones (Springfield High)

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More