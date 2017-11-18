Festival of Trees attracts thousands

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Memorial's 28th annual Festival of Trees brings a crowd of around 30,000 people.

The event runs from November 18-26 in the Orr Building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. All of the money raised goes to health projects and programs for Memorial Hospital. Since 1989, the event has raised more than $4.6 million dollars.

The theme of the event this year is “Skates, Sleds & Snow” and the colors are blue, white and brown. Thousands of trees and wreaths are decorated as well as gingerbread houses. The event is a family-oriented event with auctions, performers, train rides, Santa visits, and much more.

