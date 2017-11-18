Festival of Trees attracts thousands

Festival of Trees attracts thousandsPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Police arrest suspect in home shooting
Springfield, Ill. (WAND) – One man is behind bars in connection to an Friday morning shooting in Springfield.
-
Saturday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Playoff Semifinals
What a wild Saturday in the IHSA football semifinals! Seven local teams fight for a spot in the state championship game in DeKalb! 1A (1) Tuscola 21, (6) Athens 14 At Athens, No. 1 seed Tuscola wins a ground-and-pound game between a pair of high-powered offenses. Red-hot No. 6 Athens showed it deserved a better seed after taking down Warrensburg-Latham, Argenta-Oreana and Red Hill in consecutive games but Tuscola landed one more punch and advanced to the 1A state title game. Head coa...
-
Driver cited in 2 separate fatal crashes
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The driver responsible for killing a Clinton couple last weekend is also the same man responsible for a fatal crash from September.
-
Local stars Getz, Horve sign to play in college
WAND Signing Day coverage continues with a pair of local standouts who announced their decisions this Friday at their respective schools! Cameron Getz is a name Meridian fans will have etched in their memories for many years to come. He led the Hawks in three different sports: as a high-scoring guard in basketball, as a quarterback in football and a multi-event leader in track and field. Now he's signed on to jump for Illinois State after choosing the Redbirds over Southern Illinois....
-
Toledo man wins on Ultimate Crossword ticket
TOLEDO, Ill. (WAND) – A Toledo man was the lucky winner on an Ultimate Crossword ticket.
-
On Lovie Smith, winless conference seasons, and hope
As Illinois stares down an 0-9 conference record in 2017 - just the 11th in college football history - WAND's Matt Loveless looks at what recent history tells us about the future of teams that have gone winless in league play.
-
Maroa-Forsyth 'pioneer' has perfect GPA
MAROA -- Reilly Fitzpatrick can now add "pioneer" to her list of accomplishments. The junior kicker has been a valuable asset for 11-1 Maroa-Forsyth this football season, so much so that she was named Academic All-State. That makes Fitzpatrick part of an ultra-exclusive group: females who have made their way onto football All-State lists of any kind. In Reilly's case, the "Academic" side of the title is especially strong -- she has a perfect 5.0 G...
-
Criminal sexual abuse charges filed against woman
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A Chatham woman is facing criminal sexual abuse charges.
-
Suspect takes plea deal in murder of Cesley Taylor
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One of the men accused of shooting and killing Cesley Taylor has taken a plea deal on Friday in court.
-
Woman killed, child hurt in Danville crash
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Danville police are investigating another crash in the city.
-
Most Popular Videos
Current Events
-
Spirit of Giving
Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T
-
Coats for Kids Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-