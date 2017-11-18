Interim US Attorney for Central Illinois District appointed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed John E. Childress to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois.

Childress, 52 of Indianapolis, will serve for 120 days. The new appointee has a long history of government employment. Previously, Childress served as Criminal Chief for the U.S. Attorney's Office since 2013, and was a branch supervisor of the Springfield headquarters office. He also served as the district's representative on the Joint Terrorism Task Force and served as an Associate Circuit Judge in Sangamon County from 2007 to 2013.

Childress is taking over the position from Patrick Hansen. Childress has lived in Springfield since 1990.