Local stars Getz, Horve sign to play in college

WAND Signing Day coverage continues with a pair of local standouts who announced their decisions this Friday at their respective schools!



Cameron Getz is a name Meridian fans will have etched in their memories for many years to come. He led the Hawks in three different sports: as a high-scoring guard in basketball, as a quarterback in football and a multi-event leader in track and field. Now he's signed on to jump for Illinois State after choosing the Redbirds over Southern Illinois. His sixth-place finish at the state meet in high jump (6-foot-4) this past spring and his career-best mark (6-foot-8) are already exceptional numbers for an athlete who's 5-foot-7, and even more impressive given he only has partial use of his left leg due to being born with club foot.



Will Horve played an enormous role in Maroa-Forsyth's baseball renaissance over the past several years, particularly the past two seasons in which he helped the Trojans to records of 17-12 and 16-8 plus a pair of regional titles in 2A (the team's first since 2006). He posted a 2.33 ERA as a junior and then as a senior posted a 0.83 ERA with 58 strikeouts. He's signed to play for Kaskaskia College in Centralia for Teutopolis native Mitch Koester. Horve plans on pitching and serving as a position player for the Blue Devils, though he anticipates focusing on pitching.