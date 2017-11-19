A crash in Cumberland County sends two to the hospital

Updated:

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A crash in sends two to the hospital Saturday night . 

Illinois State Police say, a 16-year-old from Teutopolis failed to stop at the intersection of County Road 500 East and County Road 350 North and crashed into a creek. Police say the car ran through a ditch and travel 250 feet before going off a creek embankment landing in the creek.

Officials say,  there were three other juvenile passengers, the driver and one passenger were taken to St. Anthony's Hospital for treatment. Police say, the two other passengers refused treatment. 

