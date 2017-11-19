Webster Cantrell upgrade beginsPosted:
Saturday night shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured
When police arrived on scene, they found a 48-year-old male dead in the backyard of 1660 North Edward. A 25-year-old was also found with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.
Driver cited in 2 separate fatal crashes
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The driver responsible for killing a Clinton couple last weekend is also the same man responsible for a fatal crash from September.
Christian Williams transferring to Indiana State
CHAMPAIGN -- Former St. Teresa Bulldog and Iowa Hawkeye Christian Williams is transferring to Indiana State. The Decatur native announced his decision on Twitter Sunday night.
Helping to feed thousands this Thanksgiving
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Annual Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project boxed up Sunday afternoon.
Police arrest suspect in home shooting
Springfield, Ill. (WAND) – One man is behind bars in connection to an Friday morning shooting in Springfield.
All-State football teams released: 5A - 8A
The following are the local All-State football selections for Classes 5A - 8A, as released by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association. For a full list see the accompanying images. Classes 1A - 4A are available here. Class 5A QB/DB Amir Brummett (MacArthur) WR/DB Armon Brummett (MacArthur) Class 6A DB Spencer Redd (Sacred Heart-Griffin) WR Cameron Jones (Springfield High)
Hippie cult leader Charles Manson dead at 83
Cult leader Charles Manson, whose followers killed actress Sharon Tate and six others in 1969, has died.
Suspect takes plea deal in murder of Cesley Taylor
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One of the men accused of shooting and killing Cesley Taylor has taken a plea deal on Friday in court.
Webster Cantrell upgrade begins
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Jackson Ford Decatur manager wanted to do more for the community than just sell cars. Michael Young commutes to Decatur a few days each week from Indianapolis for work.
