Webster Cantrell upgrade begins

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Jackson Ford Decatur manager wanted to do more for the community than just sell cars.

Michael Young commutes to Decatur a few days each week from Indianapolis for work. Though he does not live in Decatur full-time, he has a heart for helping.

He says he wanted to make a difference for the young men living in the building. Sunday, community members and Jackson Ford Decatur employees came together to start painting areas of the building. Young plans to renovate all 26 dorm rooms, multiple living areas, and the recreation room.

Young says the first day was tiring but worth it saying, "We made some progress, but you get in there and you start seeing things that you have to do and we don't want to halfway do it. We want to do it the right way so we slowed things down so we could focus."

The project proved to be much more than a quick turn-around, so Young plans to keep painting until the end of the job is finished.

Holly Newbon, Director of Development for Webster Cantrell Hall, loved that the young men who live in the building were able to partake in the project. She says, "I think this is a great opportunity. I think our young people are taking some ownership in what's happened today and realizing how much muscle and hard work it takes. They've put in a lot of sweat equity today and we appreciate that."

She says the young men were eager to start painting and are excited to see everything finished.

However, the project still has a way to go. Young says Decatur Paint and Varnish supplied the paint, but more volunteers are definitely needed as well as bedding for Twin XL beds, area rugs for dorm rooms, and gaming systems.

If you would like to volunteer or donate items or money, contact Michael Young at Jackson Ford Decatur or Holly Newbon at Webster Cantrell Hall.