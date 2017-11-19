31st annual Thanksgiving meal feeds hundreds

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - It is the season for giving and that is exactly what Lincoln Land ABATE does with its annual free Thanksgiving meal.

In previous years, the event has served around 700 meals.

It is intended to help feed people who may not have a family for the holidays or just anyone in need. Volunteers helped the event run smoothly Sunday serving meals non-stop. Each meal included turkey, potatoes, stuffing, green beans, corn, a roll, and of course, dessert. It was held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Church.

Volunteers started cooking turkeys on Thursday. Pauline Cook, the event organizer, says, "This is one of our biggest events; we do it every year. It's nice to help somebody. Some people might not have a family so this might be their only Thanksgiving dinner."

Also at the event, people could get free gloves and coats to help stay warm for the winter.