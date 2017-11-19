Local food pantry celebrates 35 years of operation

Updated:

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The TMA Food Pantry has been operating for 35 years. 

The pantry moved to a new location at the intersection of Route 29 and East Main Cross in Taylorville. The Pantry invited the community to an open house on Sunday. 

The open house included tours of the new facility, a presentation ceremony, music and an opportunity to vote on the Pantry's new logo. 

In each of the last three years the TMA Food Pantry has averaged 1,700 households and nearly 3,200 adults and 1,350 children. 

