Interfaith Alliance of Champaign Thanksgiving program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Interfaith Alliance of Champaign hosted it's second annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Program on Sunday.

This years theme was Tapestry of Faith and Community: Our Lives are Woven Together. The different religions celebrated their relationships with one another and d their abilities to co-exist with in the world.

Judith Unger the organizer says, "The mission is to really demonstrate that we have a lot of commonalities in our various faiths, and that we can build on that commonality. Talk more about the importance of humanity and being concerned about each other"

Attendees brought donations of non-perishable food items to support the Eastern Illinois food bank to help those less fortunate during the holiday season.