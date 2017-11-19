Helping to feed thousands this Thanksgiving

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Annual Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project boxed up Sunday afternoon.

Thousands of volunteers flocked to the old Hobby Lobby off of Pershing Road to fill 4,000 boxes of food for Macon County residents.

The project was started nearly two decades ago with Terry and Judy Mason. The Mason's noticed a few families in their church that needed some food. Terry Mason says, one day him and his wife were eating lunch and they decided to buy food to fill 6 baskets. Now the event has grown to 4,000 baskets of food.

Mason says it's the community though that's behind the entire thing. Nearly 1,000 people volunteered this time to fill boxes. Julia Livingston, the project organizer says, "it's a great feeling to see all the volunteers and to see families getting involved to kick start their giving week."

The project makes a big impact on Macon County.