Water tower going up in Mount Zion

Posted:

MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WAND) – A new water tower is in the works in Mount Zion. Construction on the project began earlier this month.

Three years ago, talks began to build a one-million-gallon water tower. The village board approved of setting aside $2.9 million for the facility. A booster station will bump the cost up by another $500,000.

The water tower site is on Illinois 121.

Currently concrete is being poured and they hope to complete that portion of the project before winter sets in.

Work is expected to be complete by fall 2018. 

