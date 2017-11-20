Bradley Avenue getting pedestrian crossing signs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – An intersection will soon get pedestrian crossing signs after two similar pedestrian deaths have happened in the last year.

Champaign public works tells the News-Gazette the signs will be placed in each direction of the intersection of West Bradley Avenue and North Willis Avenue. Flashing yellow lights will also go on top of the signs.

Marjorie Roberts was killed at the intersection in 2016 and Robert Milligan died last month. Both were crossing at night.

City officials say there is no crosswalk at the intersection but people still cross to get to commercial businesses in the area.

The city plans to also do a study to determine if crosswalks and more lights are needed.