Bradley Avenue getting pedestrian crossing signs

Posted:
(Provided Photo/News-Gazette) (Provided Photo/News-Gazette)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – An intersection will soon get pedestrian crossing signs after two similar pedestrian deaths have happened in the last year.

Champaign public works tells the News-Gazette the signs will be placed in each direction of the intersection of West Bradley Avenue and North Willis Avenue. Flashing yellow lights will also go on top of the signs.

Marjorie Roberts was killed at the intersection in 2016 and Robert Milligan died last month. Both were crossing at night.

City officials say there is no crosswalk at the intersection but people still cross to get to commercial businesses in the area.

The city plans to also do a study to determine if crosswalks and more lights are needed. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More