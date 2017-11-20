Good Samaritan Inn gets turkey delivery

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinois Foodbank passed out more than 1,400 turkeys on Monday for families and children this Thanksgiving.

Caterpillar foundation gave Good Samaritan Inn a $36,000 donation. It will feed more than 17,000 people in Macon County.

Central Illinois Foodbank is one of 30 food banks selected to receive this grant. The grant is one of many given to Feeding America and its member food banks as part of a national investment to help alleviate hunger across the country, including in 38 counties where Caterpillar employees live and work.

Kristy Gilmore, with Central Illinois Foodbank, hopes the donation will help provided essential nutrition, “protein especially around the holidays is so vital to our agencies and to the families that they serve."

All Macon County agencies received turkeys. The food donation will hopefully last the agencies through Christmas.