Found ammo prompts school lockdown

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - A lockdown has been lifted after a student found ammunition at Rochester High School and middle school on Monday morning. 

Officials placed the school on lockdown around 10:15 a.m. after the round of ammo was found. The school said there was no threat to the school.

Rochester Police Department was called to the school to search the building. No weapons were found. The lockdown last about 90 minutes. 

Staff members also inspected lockers, backpacks, purses and Chromebook cases. 

"Our students and staff were outstanding this morning. We are grateful for their cooperation and assistance in resolving the issue as quickly as possible, said Superintendent of School, Thomas E. Bertand. 

