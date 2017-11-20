Is your car ready for winter?

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Making sure your car is ready for winter is very important, but not only the outside of your car should be prepared.

Macon County Sheriff's Office says everyone should have a winter car kit inside their car in case of emergency. Some of the items they say should be in it should be snacks, water, blankets, gloves, a snow shovel, rock salt, and jumper cables. He says obviously do not put the water in the car overnight, but be sure to bring it when you go out.

Sergeant Jim Hermann with the Macon County Sheriff's Office says many people leave the house during a snow storm thinking they will only be out for a short time, but then find themselves stuck in snow. He says, "It happens every year, we have a snow storm, people think they're only going to go out for a short time, they don't think anything's going to happen, and they end up getting stuck somewhere. And for whatever reason, emergency crews aren't able to get to them for several hours."

He says it is also important to be aware of what you are wearing when leaving during the winter. He says many people think they are just going to run to the store and throw on a light jacket, but should definitely wear something that can withstand the cold for a long period of time.