Cause of fire at Danville home remains 'undetermined'

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The cause of a house fire at a Danville home remains "undetermined," according to the state fire marshal. 

The News-Gazette reports that the fire Marshall's office continues to investigate the cause of the fire at a mansion just north of Danville on Thursday afternoon. 

Investigators say there is still work to do before then can release an official cause. 

The home belongs to an area businessman and is located on Clinton Road. 

No one was home at the time of the fire. The home is considered a total loss. 

