Decatur murders triple since 2016

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police Department Crime Analysis Unit says shootings in the city have increased over the last five years.

Numbers show as of October 31, 2017 there have been 82 shootings. Of the 82, 37 shots were attempts and did not strike a human target and 45 incidents were hits where at least one person was struck. Comparing this to 2016, there were a total of 54 shootings, 34 were attempts and 20 were hits. In the last five years, 2015 comes closest to 2017 with the number of shootings at 75 with 46 of those being attempted and 29 were hits. 

In 2017, there have been 9 murders as of November 20, 2017, two of the murders occurred in one incident, and one was non-gun related. This number is triple the number of murders from 2016 at 3. In 2015, there were 6 murders. 

Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott says his office takes a hit with the increase in cases having to work longer days. Scott says, "When we went up through July, August, things were going well, and since then it seems like we've had one shooting, one homicide since that time, which is very unfortunate for this community."

He says he sees that these cases are a mix of drugs, gangs, and gun issues saying people who should not have guns still have them.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More