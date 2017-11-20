Decatur murders triple since 2016

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police Department Crime Analysis Unit says shootings in the city have increased over the last five years.

Numbers show as of October 31, 2017 there have been 82 shootings. Of the 82, 37 shots were attempts and did not strike a human target and 45 incidents were hits where at least one person was struck. Comparing this to 2016, there were a total of 54 shootings, 34 were attempts and 20 were hits. In the last five years, 2015 comes closest to 2017 with the number of shootings at 75 with 46 of those being attempted and 29 were hits.

In 2017, there have been 9 murders as of November 20, 2017, two of the murders occurred in one incident, and one was non-gun related. This number is triple the number of murders from 2016 at 3. In 2015, there were 6 murders.

Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott says his office takes a hit with the increase in cases having to work longer days. Scott says, "When we went up through July, August, things were going well, and since then it seems like we've had one shooting, one homicide since that time, which is very unfortunate for this community."

He says he sees that these cases are a mix of drugs, gangs, and gun issues saying people who should not have guns still have them.