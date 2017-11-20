Goats killed in collision with train

HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say a train passed through a herd of goats early Monday morning.

Just before 4:45 a.m. Monday, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office tells WAND-TV a train moved through tracks just west of Glascow Road and Old Grand Road in the Harristown area while a herd of goats stood on the tracks. Deputies say investigators found 15 dead goats at the scene. The collision seriously injured several other goats, which deputies say had to be put down.

Deputies say Macon County Animal Control cleaned up the scene after it happened. Law enforcement leaders are working to track down a potential owner of the goats.

