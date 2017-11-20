Suspect search underway in linked armed robberies

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) – Rantoul police are on a manhunt for suspects in two armed robberies.

The News-Gazette reports the two crimes happened on the same day. The first happened after 3 a.m. Saturday at a Rantoul Circle K store (301 S. Murray Road), followed by a second just before 8:45 p.m. at Dollar General (409 E. Champaign Ave.). Police say they think the two thefts are connected.

Officers say two armed suspects, believed to be a man and woman, went into the Circle K and stole up to $40 from a worker. Police are describing the suspects as African-American people with dark clothing on and black bandanas on their faces. Police say the suspects left the scene in a car they left parked on Malsbury Drive.

The newspaper says officers believe three people were involved in the Dollar General robbery. Police say the suspects left the scene with a cash register money tray containing about $180, along with another $270 stolen from a customer. Officers say each of those suspects had guns.

Police say the male and female suspects involved in the Circle K theft may be two of the three people who stole from Dollar General.

The News-Gazette says police are looking for two African-American men and a woman. Officers say all three suspects are in the age range of 16 to 18 years old. Anyone with information should call Rantoul officers at (217)892-2103.