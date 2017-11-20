High toxin levels found in Illinois quarries

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Illinois quarries are showing high levels of toxins including the Buckhart Sand and Gravel in Mechanicsburg.

"These are quarries that are being used for cleaning construction and demolition debris so it's quarries that are taking in materials that are pretty much being used as a landfill." explained Jennifer Walling, Executive Director of the Illinois Environmental Council.

A report obtained by the Associated Press revealed that 74 of the 92 quarries the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency sampled revealed the high levels of toxins.

"There is a lot of concern because these quarries are directly in line with water so we have to be very concerned about quarries leaking toxic material in the ground water." said Walling.

Many of the quarries showed high levels of arsenic, lead, mercury, atrazine and other heavy metals and pesticides as well as volatile organic compounds that can cause serious health problems. The Illinois Environmental Council is hopeful that this report will lead to monitoring of ground water.

"We've been supportive of groundwater monitoring of these quarries we think that would be a very positive step because with the material that they are taking in, if they are going to take that in, we should have monitoring to make sure that they are not taking in anything that leaks to ground water. Of course, you think that environmentalists they don't want to go to landfills but I would much rather these items go to a lined landfill where they can't get into the ground water so quickly."

The Illinois Environmental Council says a bill requiring groundwater monitoring has been introduced several years, but they are hopeful this year to get it passed.