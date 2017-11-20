New Taylorville food pantry opens

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The Taylorville Ministerial Association has opened its food pantry in a new building.

The building, near the intersection of Route 29 and East Main Cross, includes a walk-in cooler and more room for volunteers to work and store food.

“We serve 150 households a month, and the household size could range from a single individual, such as a senior citizen living alone, or it could be up to eight or ten people,” said co-coordinator Amy Hagen.

The new facility comes with new operating hours: Tuesday mornings from 8:30 to 10, Thursday evenings from 5:30 to 7, and Saturday mornings from 8:30 to 9:30.

Hagen said the project took volunteer work and donations from individuals, groups and businesses.

“A worthwhile project … if you put it out there to the community, people respond in such a generous and loving way, and that’s what’s most important,” Hagen said.

Volunteers held an open house Sunday.