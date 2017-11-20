1 injured in afternoon apartment stabbing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police say one person is in hospital care after a Monday afternoon stabbing.

Officers say it happened in the area of West Church Street, when someone stabbed the person in a multi-family apartment complex. Someone who lives in that complex says the injured person is a man at an age of at least 20 years old.

Earlier this afternoon, a crime scene unit came to the complex and went inside.

Champaign officers have not told WAND-TV about a possible suspect or potential arrest.

WAND-TV will update this developing story as new information is released.

