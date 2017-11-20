Bello making most of opportunity with Cleveland Browns

B.J. Bello's path to the NFL was a remarkable one.

The Lincoln Way West grad transferred from Illinois to Illinois State with just one year of eligibility left. He made the most of it, establishing himself as a legitimate NFL prospect after a monster senior season with the Redbirds.

Bello signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent. Since then, he's carved out a role on the 53 man roster as a contributor on special teams.

WAND caught up with Bello at a recent Illinois State game, click the video above to hear from the former Illini/Redbird!