Crash causes injuries, forces road closure

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) –  Police had to close a road after a car crash in Warrensburg.

Officers say it happened after 11:30 a.m. Monday along Route 121 and near a Casey’s (150 S. State Route 151), forcing them to shut down one lane of the road in that area. 

Police tell WAND-TV the crash happened between a pickup truck and car. Officers say one of those vehicles turned in front of the other along Route 121. They say nobody needed hospital care.

Route 121 is now open again in the area of the crash.

