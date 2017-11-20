Man behind bars in murder investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police arrested the man they believe to be responsible in the shooting death of Todd Feldkamp.

On Monday, November 20th at 3:06 p.m, Decatur Police arrested 26-year-old Keirsean Bond of Decatur for charges including first degree murder and armed robbery.

On Saturday, November 18th, police were called to 1606 North Edward Street for a report of shots fired. When police arrived on scene they found Feldkamp shot to death in a backyard. Another man was also located with gunshot wounds, he is currently in serious condition but expected to survive. Both victims are from the Effingham area.

Police ask anyone with addition information to contact police at 217.424.2711 or Crimestoppers at 217.423.TIPS.