Danger of thrown objects prompts warning

ILLINOIS (WAND) – A potentially deadly highway danger has led to police issuing a warning.

Illinois State Police are warning people against throwing “dangerous objects” from overpasses toward oncoming cars. Photos attached to this story show the heavy damage such a throw could cause to a vehicle.

A similar situation happened early Monday morning along Interstate 55 in Logan County, when state troopers say someone threw a large rock from an overpass outside of Atlanta, Ill. The rock, which was close to the size of a bowling ball and weighed about 10 pounds, went through the roof and missed the driver and a backseat passenger.

Police are looking for public help in solving this crime.

"If dropping objects from an overpass onto the roadway or traffic below sounds like a good idea - think again," said ISP District 9's commander in a statement. "Your actions can cause great bodily injury or death."

Officers say committing this crime could lead to a felony vehicular endangerment charge. An arrested person could face 3 to 7 years in prison if the charge is a Class 2 felony. If the thrown object causes death (Class 1), the prison term could extend as high as 15 years.

Police are encouraging the public to report people committing these crimes to Lincoln Crime Stoppers (217)732-3000 or Illinois State Police at (217)786-6677.