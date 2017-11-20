Woman sentenced for defrauding Medicaid program

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur woman is going to prison for falsifying time cards in a Medicaid program.

Federal investigators say Charissie Davis, 44, entered a guilty plea for filling out the time sheets in her son’s name while he was in jail. The U.S. State’s Attorney’s Office says this happened from February 2011 to February 2013, and again from June 2013 to March 2014. She forged her son’s name on the time sheets, then signed the paychecks when they arrived.

Davis’ guilty plea came on May 5, 2017. She will serve 18 months in federal prison for the crime and pay $50,244 in restitution.

The program Davis defrauded is called the Home Services Program. The Medicaid waiver service gives out funding as payment for the work personal assistants provide in helping a disabled person with personal care and help around the house.

Davis is required to go to the federal Bureau of Prisons on Jan. 23, 2018.