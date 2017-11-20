Police preach preparedness for winter drivers

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Illinois leaders say drivers need to take extra steps to stay safe when winter weather hits.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is working with Illinois State Police on a “Winter Weather – Get It Together” campaign. The idea behind the movement is to make drivers aware of the best ways to prevent collisions on snowy roadways.

ISP Lt. Chris Owen says “the simple things” can make a difference if a driver wants to avoid an accident during the winter season. In one example, he cited the importance of making sure windshield wipers work properly to give a driver the best visibility in snow. He says spending the extra money on replacements is worth it if necessary.

“If you fail to prepare, you’re preparing to fail,” Owen said.

Owen also recommends drivers keep a fully charged phone in their cars for emergency situations. Extra blankets should also be stored in each vehicle.