Decatur City Council approves of a million dollar grant

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur City Council approves of a one million dollar grant.

The Howard G. Buffett Foundation granted the council with the money for the Decatur Revitalization Project. Council members voted yes to accepting the money at Monday nights meeting.

Council members were very excited about the grant. Patrick McDaniel said, "I'm extremely pleased that Mr. Buffett believed in our community and the money will be very helpful."

However, the Buffett Foundation made only one restriction on the grant. Tim Gleason the city manager told the chamber that the money is to only be used for the neighborhood portion of the revitalization project.

The Decatur Revitalization Project is in full swing and focus groups have already had their first meeting. City Manager plans to have the focus groups plans done by late winter.