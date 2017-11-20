Police: Serial liquor thief targeted single store

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man who police say tried to steal liquor from the same store several times is behind bars.

Sworn statements from Decatur police say 30-year-old Donald Briggs went into Circle K (1089 W. Eldorado St.) five times in the same month and took bottles from shelves.

Police say security cameras caught Briggs first going into the store after 7 p.m. on Nov. 1, then leaving with two bottles of liquor valued at $33.98. Officers say surveillance video caught Briggs in the act three more times over the following night, with the first theft coming before midnight on Nov. 2 and the next two happening after 1 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. the next morning.

Those three burglaries involved six stolen bottles valued at over $100 in total.

The Circle K manager told police Briggs is homeless and has a history of trying to get into the store when she isn’t there. She says she has known Briggs since the two of them were children. Decatur police had already barred him from going into this Circle K store.

On Briggs’ fifth theft attempt, police say he walked in after 3 a.m. on Nov. 15 and hid a bottle of Bacardi Superior in his coat. Officers say the manager realized Briggs had liquor in the coat and told him to open it. Sworn statements say Briggs then ran across the street and jumped a wall to get away.

Police arrested Briggs on Nov. 19. He’s in the Macon County Jail and faces multiple charges of burglary.