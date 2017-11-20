Driver charged with DUI after crashing into car, median

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man was under the influence when he crashed on Interstate 74.

After 7 a.m. Monday in Champaign County, officers say driver Clayton Holzinger, 20, moved his 2013 Nissan Altima into the passing lane in an attempt to move around a 1996 Buick Park Avenue. Police say Holzinger drove into the left ditch and lost control when he tried to move back onto the road. At that point, his car hit the driver’s side of the Buick and overturned in the median, slamming into cable wires and posts during the crash.

Police say they arrested Holzinger, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, after he left hospital care. The Buick driver was not injured.

Holzinger is now in the Champaign County Jail. He’s facing several charges, including one for driving under the influence of drugs and another for use of an electric communication device while driving.