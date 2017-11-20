Driver charged with DUI after crashing into car, medianPosted: Updated:
-
Man behind bars in murder investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police arrested the man they believe to be responsible in the shooting death of Todd Feldkamp.
-
Police: Serial liquor thief targeted single store
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man who police say tried to steal liquor from the same store several times is behind bars.
-
Woman sentenced for defrauding Medicaid program
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur woman is going to prison for falsifying time cards in a Medicaid program.
-
Danger of thrown objects prompts warning
ILLINOIS (WAND) – A potentially deadly highway danger has led to police issuing a warning.
-
Goats killed in collision with train
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say a train passed through a herd of goats early Monday morning.
-
Crash causes injuries, forces road closure
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) – Police had to close a road after a car crash in Warrensburg.
-
Decatur City Council approves of a million dollar grant
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur City Council approves of a one million dollar grant.
-
Driver charged with DUI after crashing into car, median
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man was under the influence when he crashed on Interstate 74.
-
Christian Williams transferring to Indiana State
CHAMPAIGN -- Former St. Teresa Bulldog and Iowa Hawkeye Christian Williams is transferring to Indiana State. The Decatur native announced his decision on Twitter Sunday night.
-
1 injured in afternoon apartment stabbing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police say one person is in hospital care after a Monday afternoon stabbing.
-
-
-