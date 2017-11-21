Driver cited in 2 deadly crashes has license revoked

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The driver cited in two separate deadly crashes has had his license revoked by the Illinois Secretary of State's Office. 

According to a spokesperson with the Illinois Secretary of State's Office, an investigator was sent to 29-year-old Andrew Johnson's home on Friday night to have him surrender his license. 

The spokesperson said they took action to best serve public safety. 

Illinois law requires that anyone who is convicted in a crash that results in the death of a person will have their license revoked. In those incidents the state will notify the person by mail and the privileges will be revoked 90 days after the notice. 

Johnson was cited in the Sept. 4 crash that killed Phil Jacobs, 70 days later he was cited in the fatal crash that killed Tony and Karen Hable. Johnson would not have lost his driving privileges before the second crash on Nov. 11. 

According to the spokesperson, the office did not immediately receive the notice from the Illinois Department of Transportation. Because of that the office took action in revoking the license of Johnson to best to serve the public. The two offices are now trying to determine why the report was not received. 

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13 in Dewitt County. 

