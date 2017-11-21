Crash kills one, injures 3-year-old

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville woman is dead following a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the Vermilion County Coroner.

The coroner said 31-year-old Myosha L. Palmore died as a result of the crash on Bowman Avenue on late Friday afternoon. The autopsy of Palmore was performed on Saturday.

Palmore's three-year-old child was in the car at the time of the crash. They are listed in stable condition according to the hospital.

No other details about the other driver involved in the crash has been released.

The Danville Police Department and the coroner's office continue to investigate.